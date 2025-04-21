Lady Martians sweep pair of doubleheaders

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — On April 14, the Lady Martins Varsity Softball team swept a doubleheader 4-0 and 17-6 from the Lansing Catholic Cougars 4-0 in a non conference game at Goodrich.

In the first game Senior Jayden Gohs pitched seven innings, allowing just three hits, two walks and no runs. Gohns also had two hits with three RBIs, GHS Alisyn Raether, Sophie Swanson, Ayannah Jackson and Olivia Bartlett also had hits.

In the nightcap, the Lady Martians bats came alive with Jayden Gohs talling one home run and four RBIs; Ayannah Jackson three RBIs and Ali Raether two RBIs. Abby Stefanski was the winning pitcher in 3.2 innings of 1 hit relief.

On April 12 the Lady Martians took the broom out and swept the Millington Cardinals 11-0 and 10-6 in a non-conference game at Millington High School.

In the first game Jayden Gohs fanned 13 Cardinals and gave up just one hit. Anna Light had three hits, Ayannah Jackson three hits including a double and four RBIs, Jayden Gohs a pair of doubles, Ali Raether three hits three RBIs, Julia Keller two hits and Lily Web two runs scored. In the nightcap Jayden Gohs hit two homeruns and added five RBIs, Ali Raether two hits including a double and 2 RBIs. Sam Hiller was the winning pitcher with four innings two hits three strikeouts.