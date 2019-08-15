Lake St. Clair Bass tournament

By David Fleet

Editor

On Aug. 5, Kyle Greene of Brandon Township won the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Michigan Division tournament on Lake St. Clair after catching five bass weighing 23 pounds, 7 ounces. Greene took home $5,753 for his win.

“I was fishing the Canadian side of the lake in 16 to 22 feet of water, throwing a tube and a drop-shot rig and I caught over 50 keepers,” said Greene, who earned his third career victory in BFL competition on Lake St. Clair – second in 2019. “I had a 2-mile radius that had little sweet spots here and there, with a mixture of sand and grass.”

A Bloomfield Hills native and 1991 Lasher High School graduate, Greene had always loved fishing and started in the Oakland County Stringy Chain of Lakes. He participated in the club tournament and worked his way into the Federation Tournaments. He also fished in the Red Man Tournaments. Greene moved on the fishing Bass Master Invitational in 1996 and qualified for the Top 100.

“I traveled all over the country for many years fishing,” he said. “I averaged about 100,000 per year and fished in 35 states during my professional career.”

He stepped back from competitive fishing in 2002 and pursued a career as a surveyor. However, decided to rekindle his tournament fishing recently with the Lake St. Clair competition.