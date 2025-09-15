Land protection initiative key in wildlife habitat

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Clarkston — From 6:30-7:55 p.m., Sept. 24, the Wint Nature Center in Independence Oaks County Park, 9501 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston will host the Clarkston Area Backyard Birders club.

This month, Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy (BHHC) Executive Director Jason Meekhof will explain the BHHC’s role in protecting land and water in southeast Michigan. His presentation will demonstrate how local land protection preserves bird habitats and promotes the health and well-being of both people and wildlife.

“With development pressures at record levels in Southeast Michigan, our communities stand at a critical crossroads,” said Meekhof, in an interview with The Citizen. “Population growth and new construction are putting increasing strain on our remaining open spaces, forests, and waterways. If we allow unchecked growth to continue, the natural character of our region—and the clean water and quality of life it provides—could be lost forever.”

Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy offers a different path: the opportunity for landowners to permanently protect their property through conservation easements or land transfers, whether by donation or purchase.

“By working together, we can ensure that the land and water that make this region so special will remain for future generations,” he said.

“At Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy, we focus on protecting the vital headwaters of the Clinton, Huron, Shiawassee, and Flint rivers—the places where clean water, healthy forests, and thriving wildlife begin,” he added. “From small parcels that shelter rare ecosystems to larger landscapes that invite the community to connect with nature, each property we protect strengthens the future of our region. Through donations, grants, and gifts of land or conservation easements,BHHC protects this land from development for perpetuity.”

Donating land or a conservation easement to Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy not only protects the natural character of our region forever, it can also provide significant tax benefits, he said.

“In Michigan, these gifts may qualify for federal income tax deductions, potential reductions in property taxes, and in some cases, estate tax benefits—helping families preserve their land while easing financial burdens,” he said. “It’s a way for landowners to leave a lasting legacy while also receiving meaningful financial advantages. “