Lane Wilson

WILSON, Lane Allen; of Ortonville formerly of Waterford; passed away September 5, 2020; age 72;

husband of Sandy for 50 years; father of Lane Allen Wilson II, Sean Wilson and Michael Wilson; brother of Luther (Judy) Wilson and Wayne (Sandy) Wilson; preceded in death by his parents Luther & Lillian Wilson, his brother Paul Wilson and his sister Carol Wilson. Lane graduated from Michigan State University and retired as an elementary teacher at Grayson Elementary, Waterford Schools. He enjoyed hunting. Funeral Service Wednesday, Sept 9th at 1:00pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 12 Noon. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Due to the governor’s orders, masks required/ limit of ten per gathering space. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com