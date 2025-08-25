Lapeer Lightning top Martians 1-0

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich —On Aug. 18, the Goodrich Boys Varsity Soccer team lost to Lapeer High School Lightning 1-0 at Roy U. Stacey Athletic Complex Goodrich in a non conference game.

“Was a great game for us with a lot of positive points and building blocks,” said Martian Head Coach Evan Huizenga. “Perfect timing in the season for us to face a strong team from Lapeer and help to learn our team. We maintained a lot of possession and had a couple chances, but pieces are in place and we will grow together.”

On Aug. 15, the Martians opened the season with a win over More Academy 2-0.

Coach Huizenga started coaching the Martian Boys Team in 2006 which included a state championship in 2008. Remarkably from 2006-2018 the Martian Boys won every GAC championship for a total of 13. Then in 2019, 20 and 2022 they won Flint Metro League titles. The Martians also won 10 district championships. Huizenga’s overall record with the boys team is currently 284-97-31. Overall with both girls and boys soccer at Goodrich is 426-200-44.