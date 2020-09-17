Larceny:Township business

By Shelby Stewart

At 11 p.m., on Sept. 12, Brandon deputies responded to 700 S. Ortonville Road for a larceny of a snow blower at the Tractor Supply Co. Deputies reviewed the store’s video footage and observed a male and a female exiting a large box truck with a logo on it and load a large snow blower into it. The suspected pair were later identified as Briana and David Conatser.

Deputies dispatched a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for the vehicle and the responsible parties. Fenton Police Department arrested the pair the next day at the Fenton Tractor Supply, stealing snow blowers while driving the same box truck. They released Briana pending investigation, but David was arrested.

Brandon deputies located Briana in Redford Township and she confessed to stealing the snowblower from the Brandon Township location with her husband with the box truck. She was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

“As far as we know, the stolen equipment was sold,” said Lt. Greg Glover, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander.

Briana has been charged with Felony Larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000, which is a five year felony, and personal bond was given.