Larry Carmicheal

CARMICHEAL, LARRY PAUL of Ortonville, Michigan; died on May 13, 2022. He was 68.

Larry was born on August 20, 1953 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Samuel Chester and Maxine Marilyn (nee: Chambers) Carmicheal. He married the former Arline Elizabeth Moore on October 23, 1981 in Waterford, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Arline Carmicheal; one daughter, Heather Kristen (Conley Sills, Jr.) Carmicheal; one grandson Christopher James Sirdan; one sister, Lisa (Steve) Schroeder; one brother, William (Janice) Tefend, Jr.; two nieces, Zoe and Sophie Schroeder. Larry worked at numerous collision shops doing Bump and Paint. For many years, Mr. Carmicheal owned the Ortonville International Speedway (OIS) on Mill Street, in downtown Ortonville. Donations may be made to Cat’s Meow Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 68222, Milwaukie, OR 97268 Tax/Section 501(C) Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Private burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com