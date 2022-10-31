Larry Kern

KERN, LARRY WARREN of Ortonville, Michigan; died on October 27, 2022. He was 67. Larry was born on May 21, 1955 in Bethel, North Carolina to the late Warren Lawrence and Alice Virginia (nee; Coltrain) Kern. He is survived by four daughters, Christina Kern, Veronica Kern, Jennifer Kern and Alicia (Joshua) Kern-Hartwick; one son, Steven Kern; six grandchildren; two sisters, Jennifer (Thomas) Lomasney and Peggy Smith; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Julianita Kern in 2013. Larry was retired from GM and a veteran of U.S. Marines-Vietnam where he served as a Lance Corporal. He was a friend to all here in the Ortonville Community. Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery 4200 Belford Road, Holly, Michigan at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Marines. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to provide for the hospice nurse. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com .