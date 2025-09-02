Larry Scramlin

Scramlin, Larry Marshall, age 84, of Lake Orion, passed away August 29, 2025.

He was born on January 17, 1941 in Holly, Michigan, son to the late William and Maurine Scramlin (nee Sutton). Loving husband of Linda for 53 wonderful years. Dear brother of Donna (Russ) Hubbard, Marvin (Terrie) Scramlin, L.C. (Jackie) Scramlin and the late Richard (Shirley) Scramlin. Larry served his country in the United Sates Air Force. He went on to be a director of the Rochester YMCA, and then drove bus for the Lake Orion School District. In his spare time Larry enjoyed playing golf and traveling. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, 12:00 noon at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be held with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Memorial donations in Larry’s honor may be made to Samaritans Purse. Kindly keep Larry and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com