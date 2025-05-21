Larry Tison

TISON, LARRY EVERETT, age 82, of Goodrich, passed away May 19, 2025 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He was born on January 30, 1943, in Pontiac, Michigan, son to the late Pearly and Bessie Tison (nee Whitlock). Loving husband of Marian of 14 wonderful years. Dear father of Ken (Debbie) Tison, Mike (Sarah) Tison, Julie (Darren) Masterson, Kevin (Annette) Page, Kim (Mark) Murphy, Kirk (Shelly) Page, Keith (Becky) Page and Kris Page; proud grandfather of 22, great grandfather of 4. Brother of Don (Beth) Tison, Darryl (Barb June) Tison, June Dailey and the late Perry (Barbara Sue) Tison. He is preceded in death by the mother of his children Marianne Tison. Larry worked for Pontiac Motors in skilled trades for many years. Larry was a man of faith and trusted in his savior Jesus Christ. He tried to live out his faith everyday and was a great example for his kids and grandkids. Larry was an avid fisherman and spent many hours in lakes all over Michigan and in the ocean in Florida. He enjoyed hunting, and the outdoors, but cherished his time with his grandkids above all. Family was the foundation to his values and he spent many hours pouring into his grandkids. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, 6:00PM until 9:00 PM at Hillside Bible Church, 173 N. Church Street, Ortonville. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025, 11:00 AM with an instate time of 10:00 AM at the Hillside Bible Church. Interment Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial donations in Larry’s name can be made to Samaritans Purse. Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home- Ortonville. Kindly keep Larry and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence please visit; www.VillageFH.com