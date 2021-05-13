Lauinger-GCI Student of the Year

By David Fleet

Editor

Six goats and nine chickens.

That’s what Hadley Township resident Carter Lauinger currently cares for and just some of the livestock he has raised over the past few years.

“I’ve just always loved animals,” said Lauinger. “I watched the birth of a calf at Michigan State Vet School when I was about 4 years old it was an amazing experience and ever since then I knew what I wanted to do.

Recently, the dedication to the veterinary science and love for animals landed him Student of the Year.

The 18 year-old Goodrich High School senior pursued a career in the veterinary science at the Genesee Career Institute (GCI) which provides high school juniors and seniors like Lauinger, with instruction and hands-on learning to prepare for immediate entry into the workforce after graduation. In addition, the GCI provides opportunities for advanced knowledge and skills for college education in their chosen field.

In the August of 2019 Lauinger enrolled in the Veterinary Medicine program at the GCI.

The classes included, small and large animals, anatomy, infections, ethics, and safety.

Students perform activities essential for the operation and management of a typical veterinary clinic.

During the summer of 2019, Lauinger worked at Clio-based Fohey Veterinary Hospital.

“We worked on a variety of animals each day,” he said. “It was a great experience and motivated me to work in the big animal field—cows, horses and hogs. The hands-on experience which included vaccinations, medications and shadowing surgery was amazing.”

Lauinger, now a second-year Career and Technical Education (CTE) student earned the “Student of the Year” CTE honor for his high academic accomplishments in the Veterinary Medicine program at the GCI.

“Every year we select the student who exemplifies high academic standards and dedication to CTE,” said Mike Baszler, GHS principal. “Carter was one of our top student for his work and outstanding performance in his field.”

Lauinger will study at Mott Community College in the fall, then transfer to Oakland University for pre veterinary studies. He also plans to attend Michigan State University Veterinarian School.

Carter is the son of Jamie and Dave Lauinger, of Hadley Township.