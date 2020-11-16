Laura Smith

SMITH, LAURA LEE of Ortonville, Michigan; Died November 15, 2020. She was 70.

She was born on August 29, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan to Elmer Joseph and the late Gloria Ann (nee: Carlini) Toth. She is survived by two children, Kimberly (Randall) Smith-Kulaga and James J. (Michelle) Smith; five grandchildren, Nicholas Kulaga, Sophia Kulaga, Ava Smith, Molly Smith and Zoe Smith; her father, Elmer Toth; one brother, Mark (Cindy) Toth; one sister, Patricia (Geoffrey) McKae; sister-in-law Mary Kay Toth; she was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Henry Smith; one brother, Douglas Anthony Toth; Laura was a 1968 graduate of MacKenzie High School, Detroit. She attended Epiphany Grade School in Detroit. She retired form Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan in 2006. She enjoyed attending the Brandon Township Library. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 715 N Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48362. Fr. Jim Kean, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Due to the Health Department restrictions we are only allowed 25 people at a time at the funeral home. A mask will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brandon Library. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com