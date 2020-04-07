Lawmakers OK plan to extend state of emergency to May 1

State Rep. Mike Mueller announced the state Legislature today approved a plan to extend Michigan’s state of emergency brought on by coronavirus to May 1, rather than to mid-June as recommended by Gov. Whitmer.

“The public health crisis is ongoing, and I certainly believe we should extend the state of emergency to curtail the spread of the virus, but mid-June is too long,” said Mueller. “An extension to May 1 is a better time frame and we can always extend it if we need to.”

Mueller also said the separation of powers is a critical part of state government, and that the Legislature needed to be a part of the state of emergency decision to ensure the people’s voices were heard.

Over 17,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Michigan as of Monday afternoon, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

To date, the Legislature has approved a total of $150 million for COVID-19 response, including $50 million for immediate needs such as virus monitoring and testing, $50 million for critical health care providers to expand capacity for coronavirus response, and $50 million to keep in reserve for when necessary.

