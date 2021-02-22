Lawrence “Bud” Beeler of Oxford, MI, age 72, passed away at home on February 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Christine, step-father of Matthew (Tracy) Cooper, Emily (George) McNabb,

best friend and grandpa of Ian McNabb. Dear brother of Deanna Beeler, Alan Beeler and Dawn (Ed) Marges. Brother-in-law of Julie Hunter and Steve (Jude) Dostie. Uncle of many nieces, nephews and special close cousin of Ruth and Natalie McMyn.

Bud was raised in Clawson, MI and graduated from Clawson High School. He retired after 30 years of service at USPS in Rochester, MI. He later worked part-time at Meijer in Oxford, MI.

Bud was very musical and played drums in several bands in his younger years. He loved nature, outdoor activities and was a lifelong hobbiest. He touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed but wonderful memories will live on.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Seven Ponds Nature Center, 3854 Crawford Rd., Dryden, MI 48428 or to a charity of your choice.

A family memorial will be held at a later date. Service information will be posted at LynchandSonsOxford.com as it becomes available.