Lawrence Lang

Born on August 26, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Wallace and Josephine (nee: Gottlieb) Lang. He married the former Trina Madsen on August 20, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Trina Lang; five children, Catherine Lang, Gregory (Terrie) Lang, Laura (David) Lang Coogle, Kenneth (Michelle) Lang and Karen (Dianne) Lang; two sisters, Jean (Robert) Rooyakker and Marilyn (Albert) Schaller; also survived by eight grandchildren. Larry retired as an engineer from General Motor in 1999. He was one of the founding members of the Brandon Wood Club and a member of the Christian Life Community. After retirement he volunteered his time as a mentor for Detroit Cristo Rey High School in Southwest Detroit. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley-Celebrant. Final resting place will be Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville or after 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Focus Hope or Detroit Cristo Rey High School. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.