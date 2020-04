Elyse Glende with number 164 and Violet Smerczak Brandon Preschool teachers responds to Isaac Zietz a district student during a one-on-one session online on Thursday. On April 3, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan’s public along with private K-12 classrooms will be closed through the end of the school year due to the coronavirus. Students will be missing about 30 percent of the days they would normally have spent in school.