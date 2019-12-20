Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

Thank you giving toys to other kids. I hope you have a good Christmas and say “Hi!” to Mrs. Claus for me please. And may you please, give me please, a Polley Pocket and Kindey Kids and I hope you love State. And give everyone a toy even if they are bad. Please make everyone believe in you, God and Jesus!

Love, Janie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys that you got for me. I would really like some Legos oyo sports hockey Legos can you please get my baby brother some big Legos and some hockey cards. Love, Jay

Dear Santa,

I want a artist set with lots of paper so I can make up games for my family and friends. I also want my mom to stop stressing so much after work and please give my mom a very prety necklace. thank you!

Love, a very nice person, Ember Lynn

Dear Santa,

I want a Super-Mario 3D. Thanks for all the love.

Your friend, Lukus. P.S. Donate to the sick people

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a diamond swan and a computer and Harry Potter stuff and a Harry Potter lamp.

Love, Allison

Dear Santa,

I really want a packet of bilinger. I thank you for coming to my house every time! Thank you for going everytime to everyone’s house. Love, Rylee

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a mini piano and a microscope and for my brother Jace and he have a big dinosaur? Please Santa! And can you give homeless people 10,000 dollars. Love, Jesi

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo and everything that is Pokemon and dinosaurs and every football thing in the world. Thank you Santa!Lucas

Dear Santa,

Can I have a iPhone X? Please! I would also like an iPad, please! I would also like 2 big bags of Lifesavers and Jolly Ranchers 1 for home and one for school. I want an Xbox, too! Thanks for the toys you gave me, Luigi manson 3 for my Switch would be nice! I broke my controler so I need like 15 new controlers to cover me for the year! Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

All I want is a new tablet, please! Thank you Santa for being awesome!Dillan

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Lionel James for me (Evan) and thanks for the toys you gave other kids. Thanks for the toys for me for 7 years! Can you give people in need food and water? Can my sister (Aubrey) an iPhone 11 Pro. My Dad a trophy that says, “Best Dad Ever.” My mom pretty jewelery. Thanks. Your pal, Evan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want my dog “Mogly” back from heaven. And can I please have a turtle. I promise I will take care of it. I promise I will leave cookies for you.

Love, Kallen

Dear Santa,

Can you make everyone have the best Christmas everywhere. Christmas is not about presents it is about God, Jesus, friends and family. Say Merry Christmas to the reindeer. From, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

Can I please get Switch games and famoud socer players shirts and cards. Can I please get NFL stuff too. And a Xbox or a PS4 an can I get Fortnite Nerf gums and some Legos. And can you please bring the dogs at the shelters toys and beds if you can.

Preston

Dear Santa,

I would like Monopoly Unicorns vs. Llamas and some Lego sets and Hot Wheels and also Luigi’s Mansion 3. And for my sister Mickey Mouse stuff and Barbies. And for my mom he would like some Disney Movies that I can also watch. And my dad would like some under shirts. And I would like a couple more things. I would like a microscope and a phone and a puppy. And could you give homeless people food and warm stuff. And thank you for the presents from the past years.

Love, Haley

Dear Santa,

Some people are poor, I would like you to make them rich. Please give homeless people warm clothes and food. They need a fire pit with rocks to keep them warm. I like rocks. I would like some cool rocks – I don’t care what you give me for toys. I really do not need toys! What do the elves do in the summer. I will always love you and God! Say hi to Jesus for me!

Love, Lexie

Dear Santa,

I hope you have been doing good can you please give homeless pepole a good stack of money because then they can buy a house and then they would be happy. Thank you Santa.From, Liam

Dear Santa,

I want a DS with games and a case to go in please and thank you. I want notebooks too and a planner I want a fake gum shocker and the pen shocker to and a turtle and I will leave cookies for you and the soccer trainer and pink construction paper. Love, Faith

Dear Santa,

Thank you! Well, I need 2 things: A sister and a mansion that has 100 floors. Here is the blue prints. And to make the poor rich. Love, Tony

Dear Santa,

I want to help homeless people by giving them money and clothes. But I don’t have the money for it. Can you help me? I want an electric scooter thank you!

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

I have two requests. 1: I want you to get Miss Alford more school supplies. 2: I want rollerblades. Love, Gabriel

Dear Santa,

Can you please get me some acrylic paint and a phone. Please get make-up for my sister because she likes it! If you could get some toys for my rabbits that’d be great! Love, William

Dear Santa,

I want people that are poor to have money so they are not poor anymore. I want a phone for Christmas. Thank you Santa for all the toys you have given me since I was one! Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

I want people that are poor to be happy and let them have food, clothes, water and a big, good house for them! They need a dog or a cat, too because they are really good for people! I really, really, really, really, really want an electric scooter! Thank you Santa for everything you have given me since I was a baby.

Love, Avery