Easter Donations

Dear Editor,

Dreary weather did not stop our generous community on Saturday, March 26!! Thank you to all who helped fill our Studebaker Truck with Easter Donations for OCEF in three hours at Bueches!

We went from empty to full and also received $158 in cash donations and $460 in Bueches gift cards!! Thank you Ortonville! One-hundred and fifty local families will be helped by your generosity this Easter!

Neil & Robin Loughlin