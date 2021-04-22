Letters to the Editor April 24, 2021

Rocking n Raking

Dear Editor,

A big thank you is in order for the family who rocked and raked my property on April 17.

They made everything look cared for, despite the pandemic. It’s such a generous gift to a senior like me, who finds rocking and raking difficult. Spring is here, and I’m enjoying it. Lois B. Robbins

A few suggestions

Dear Editor,

With all the hyped up “division” of our communities lately, I have observed just a few things that would make our own community a better place. Now I know this will not compare to world peace, but it is a start.

1- At the paper recycling bins in town, it clearly states NO CARDBOARD. Please quit putting your cardboard boxes in these receptacles. They take up lots of space and then there is none left for those of us who drop off JUST paper.

2-Please don’t throw your trash out of your car window, or drop it while you are walking. Remember “don’t be a Litter bug?”.

3- Please use your blinker when driving your car and making a turn. It really helps the driver behind you.

4-Please remember to yield to pedestrians. That includes the crosswalk near A&W. There is a sign there that is just ignored by drivers.

5-I do have one amendment on the brighter side!! I dropped my keys out of my pocket, while walking downtown, about a week ago. I am so grateful to the wonderful person who turned them into the police substation downtown!! Thanks a ton and I will be sure to pass it forward when I can.

Thanks for the opportunity to give my few suggestions. Kathleen Russell

Get vaccinated

Dear Editor,

Village of Goodrich and Atlas Township Residents,

Please consider receiving your COVID-19 vaccinations as we strive to keep our Village and Township residents healthy and safe from the COVID virus. It will take ALL of us to eliminate this virus, but TOGETHER we can do it!

There are several locations to receive the vaccinations as the availability of the vaccine to our residents has increased.

Please contact the Genesee County Health Department for more information at (810) 257-3612, or visit the Genesee County website: www.gc4me.com

Shirley Kautman-Jones – Atlas Township supervisor. Doug McAbee – Village of Goodrich Village Council president.

Thank you

Dear Editor,

The Knights Of Columbus, Saint Anne’s Council #6824, extend their appreciation to the Ortonville and broader community for your participation in making our recent Tootsie Roll Drive another record breaking success. Contributions to this fund raising event benefit non-profit organizations in our area, who in turn provide essential support and services to those with Special Needs.

“We are truly amazed at the ongoing generosity of those in our community who, during these difficult times, continue to recognize the value that their financial contributions bring through the Tootsie Roll Drive, that allow us to support local service organizations such as, Club Create Northern Oakland County/Michigan Arts Access, Brandon Special Education and Clarkston SCAMP”…..said K of C Council #6824 member and Tootsie Roll Drive Coordinator Gary Putt.

On behalf of all K of C Council #6824 members, beneficiary organizations and especially individuals with Special Needs who benefit from Tootsie Roll Drive donations…..we thank local businesses who continue to give us permission and space to conduct this fundraising campaign as well as all of those who made individual contributions….said K of C Council #6824 member and Grand Knight Jim Russell. The generosity of our business community and the outpouring of support from our community members for those with Special Needs is truly heartwarming. Thank you all!

Rock & Rake

Dear Editor,

Once again I have to extend a big thanks to all the team who came out on April 17 to “Rock and Rake”!

What a great group of people to volunteer their time to help others. God Bless Them.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Linda Duman