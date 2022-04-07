Letters to the Editor April 9, 2022

Thank you BFD

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the Brandon Fire Department EMTs and Deputy Osborn of OCSD for their quick response during my husbands recent medical emergency while he was experiencing a stroke on March 24, 2022. Their quick response and professionalism made all the difference in his current condition.

Barb Piotrowski, Brandon Twp.

(For Chaz Piotrowski)

Plan of action

Dear Editor:

Knowing what to do in an “active shooter” situation can save your life.

While it takes a strong stomach to listen to stories of previous events from around the country and delve into disturbed criminal minds, nothing creates action like being given the facts … and a plan of action.

In this regard, I want to thank Adam Kammer from the Oakland County Sheriff Department’s training unit for his terrific presentation on March 31st at the Brandon Township Library. Pulling no punches, Deputy Kammer provided many insights and equipped us with specific, actionable things we can do to protect ourselves and others in an active shooter situation. I also want to thank Library Director Laura Fromwiller and her team for sponsoring this well-attended event.

Learning opportunities like this strengthen our confidence that we can and will continue move forward together.

Jay R. Taylor, Brandon Twp.