Letters to the Editor Aug. 16, 2025

Purple Heart

The Purple Heart is more than just a medal, it is a symbol of strength, courage and honor. It represents the unwavering dedication of our service men and service women to the values and principals that make our nation great. It is a testament to the unwavering commitment to duty, honor and country.

Let us never forget their sacrifices, and let us always strive to live up to the example of courage and dedication that they have set for us.

Thank you to all of our purple heart recipients, past and present, for your service and sacrifice. We are forever grateful for your courage, your selflessness, and unwavering commitment to our nation

Duane F. Getzmeyer

Brandon Township

Hidden Driveways

For all of us that drive the country roads around here. Please remember that those signs that say “Hidden Driveways” not only mean that you can not see them, but also residents exiting those driveways cannot see you.

Kip Bonds

Brandon Township