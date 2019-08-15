Letters to the editor August 17

(In response to Keeper of the island light, The Citizen, Aug. 10 page 3)

Keeper of the light

Dear Editor,

I enjoyed reading Johnathan Schechter’s stories of once again this summer being keeper of the South Manitou Lighthouse. I will always read anything Sharon Greene, who wrote for The Oakland Press, and Johnathan Schechter write because their talent and writing skills accomplish what few writers do of late. They write so a reader can see through their eyes. I can always immerse myself in their stories. Thank you.

Lorene Mollenhour