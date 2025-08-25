Letters to the Editor August 23, 2025

OCEF Thank you

A huge thank you to our Ortonville community for the generous donations of school supplies for our OCEF clients for the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year. We have a beautiful supply of new backpacks, crayons, pencils, markers, notebooks, folders etc for the students to choose from. About 70 children will benefit from your amazing generosity, and it is always a joy to see them excited to pick out their new backpacks and school supplies. Thank you also to the Brandon Library, Bueches, The Citizen Newspaper, and St. Anne Church for being drop off locations for our school supply collection. Your support of our kids in need is much appreciated.

Robin Loughlin and Beth Tracey

OCEF School Supply

Coordinators