Letters to the editor August 31

Laone Trese: It takes a village

(In response to, Community to honor Laone Trese, The Citizen, July 13, page 5.)

Dear Editor,

I was blessed to participate in the Laone Trese memorial celebration on a beautiful Saturday July 27 afternoon at Crossman Park.

I have had the honor to know Laone both professionally and in volunteer opportunities. Spending the afternoon hearing intimate stories from her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren reminded me of the legacy she left behind, that continues to touch others in waves. Many thanks to the Downtown Development Authority for generously donating the Little Free Library, the Village DPW for installing Laone’s plaque and Little Library, Judi Kwasnik for willingly sharing the vision of the Kindness Rock Garden and the Trese Little Free Library as a unique corner for families in Crossman Park.

Also to Ortonville United Methodist and Lakeview Community Churches who painted rocks, along with multiple families in our community who donated books and painted rocks to make the day something that the Trese family would enjoy. It truly takes a Village!

Tonja Brice

Village President

Inconsiderate motorists

Dear Editor,

Sashabaw Road between Sherwood and Granger roads is known for being a straight shot for drivers who consistently speed down it. There has been little consideration for the residents and wildlife. The road paving project has brought out the worst of these people.

Since the paving construction started, many drivers ignore the, “Road closed to thru traffic” signs. The alternate routes take too long and are narrow, hilly, dark and tree lined. Regardless, the people who don’t live on this part of the road may not understand the impact of speeding through here. Gravel, dirt and various materials are being used to improve the mile long part of the road. This increases the amount of dust and dirt on our houses and in our windows. Vehicles and houses have been damaged by tires throwing gravel as drivers speed by and a worker was hit.

If you must drive through this section, please remember to be courteous and SLOW DOWN. If not, I look forward to showering your houses and cars with dirt, dust and gravel when improvements come your way.

S. Sashabaw Road resident.