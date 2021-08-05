Letters to the Editor August 7, 2021

Get the shot

Dear Editor,

Many people continue to have concerns and issues regarding the COVID-19 vaccines even with the overwhelming evidence that they are safe and effective.

Last week my 70-year-old cousin, Sherrill Corbin, died of the coronavirus after just a short illness. He lasted about 24 hours on a ventilator. Sherrill lived in Bloomfield, Mo., a small town about two hours south of St. Louis where, according to the current data, the vaccination rate was low. The COVID-19 vaccines are important for not only personal protection but also for others too. Sherrill would still be here today if not for COVID-19, it’s time for us all to get the shot.

Carol Dyer, resident of Groveland Township for about 50 years.

Thank you Wojo’s

Dear Editor,

The Village of Ortonville along with the community thank Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road, Brandon Township for their donation of the beautiful flowers in the street planters through the downtown area this summer. They brighten up the downtown area.

Bob Hauxwell, Ortonville DPW

Thank you

Dear Editor

Thank you all Summer Girls Coach Pitch coaches. It was great fun to watch my granddaughter and all the other wonderful girls play this historical game. They grew so much in skill, maturity, sportsmanship and teamwork. All of the coaches and helping parents I saw each week were such great people, giving their time, energy and passion to enjoy this sport. They were taught every game with a pat on the helmet, high fives and much encouragement and praise for their play and effort.

Thank you to all the moms and dads who helped support the team with lots of teaching and explaining with a positive approach. Thanks for providing the community with this great summer pastime. It was fun to be part of the fans each week as the community members made me proud to live around such nice folks, who cheered for everyone on the team. Play ball, it’s a good thing. A shout out to the coaches of Drayton Plains DQ. Great season. Susan Howes