Letters to the Editor Dec. 11, 2021

Fill the truck

Dear Editor,

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the community of Ortonville for all of the generous donations for OCEF this holiday season.

Just before Thanksgiving, Oakwood and Harvey Swanson elementaries, Brandon Middle and High schools all held food drives, and we filled our Studebaker truck five times picking everything up. We also collected at Bueches for three hours the morning of Christmas in the Village.

The truck was filled once again, along with donations of $540 in Bueches gift cards and $164 cash. Local churches, businesses, and organizations have also contributed greatly. This has tremendously helped stock the newly renovated pantry and provide for our families in need during the holiday season.

A huge shout out to The Citizen staff for the great coverage to help spread the word about the OCEF needs.

The generosity of our community is amazing, and we so appreciate the donations and Christmas Spirit that is flowing freely in Ortonville.

Neil & Robin Loughlin for the OCEF Board

Thank you Dr. Turner

Dear Editor,

We would like to express a public “Thank you” and a note of gratitude to Dr. Steven J. Turner and his Staff at the Village Dental Center in Goodrich. Dr. Turner and staff have implemented creative and Innovative equipment and practices, over and above the usual,in order to maintain healthy air exchange, thus, providing as safe an environment for dental care as possible.

As you enter the reception area one is met with a wall filled with photos of young smiling faces. Well, we are two not so young smiling faces both of whom are thankful for the effort that Dr. Turner and his staff demonstrate every day. We appreciate being able to maintain our routine dental care as we navigate the Corvid 19 Pandemic. Linda and Wayne Jackson