Letters to the editor Dec. 28

(In response to “Christmas neighbors,” The Citizen, Dec. 14, page 5)

Ditto

Dear Editor,

Mr. McAbee, send this picture (or even another one that shows the word DITTO more clear,) into Good Morning America on ABC!!

This picture says it all and the whole world needs to see it! I love it! Please do it!!

Atlas Township resident

Honor your oath

Dear Editor,

I am scared to death for the future of our country. I just watched “Sound of Music” on TV. I felt the terror and harassment the Von Trapp Family endured while their home and country was being taken over by the Nazi.

I don’t think it could happen here when senators Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell state they care nothing about the oath to abide by the constitution and will support Trump regardless of evidence of corruption.

I took an oath when I raised my hand to serve when drafted during the Korean War.

If Graham and McConnell will not honor their oath, they should leave the senate. Our country deserves no less.

Dale Bond

(In response to Ridge Road project vote postponed, The Citizen, Dec. 21, page 4.)

Country living

Dear Editor,

I have been living in Atlas Township for 49 years. All we have ever heard is…”Keep the country as it is.”

Now many of those people moving out here to the “sticks” to enjoy the atmosphere of “country” are trying to do the “City” in the country. If you cannot drive .56 of a mile on gravel why did you move here?? You want what you want! So be it. Does this mean you have the right to drive others out of their homes and into bankruptcy? Did you have all the facts before you pushed for this “improvement” ? If not, You can still change the decision.

Regular people, cannot afford the added cost of this project. Can you afford to pay for this? Great! However, We have good people living on Ridge Road and they are hard working and some retired. Trying to make an honest living. And make ends meet. So you that have the “inconvenience” of washing your vehicles more often? Ask yourself, Do these citizens deserve this?? Look to your conscience! It’s the Season of Giving! Give these people a chance to get on with their lives without the “Worry” of losing their homes. And God bless everyone during this holiday time.

M. Story

Living in the country and loving it.

Dead trees in Ortonville

Dear Editor,

At the Dec. 16 Ortonville Village Council meeting, there was discussion of “going into the “Wildlife Preservation” Park and removing the dead trees there. Dead trees in a forest should only be removed selectively, according to best management forestry practices.

Here, we have an example of why an inventory of the property, and a science-based study of Best Management Practices (to be incorporated into a Forest management Plan) is needed. What may appear to be “common sense” is often contradicted by expert knowledge, rendering “common sense” to be an unreliable gauge of how to proceed when considering stewardship options. I offer the following document in support of my position: Dead Trees Play an Important Role https://fpdcc.com/did-you-know-dead-trees-play-an-important-role/

I know how busy you are (me too). Nevertheless, I urge you to read this one-page report from The Cook County Preserve. Then, please reconsider any attempt to manage our Wildlife Preservation Park that is not based on science-based Best Forest-Management Practices.

This is not a trivial matter. Decisions that are made with erroneous information or insufficient understanding can have a profoundly negative impact on the future health and resiliency of an ecosystem. I’m sure you will agree that it’s important for community decision-makers to be well-informed on conditions they are voting on. Knowing you want to be conscientious guardians of our community and the non-human community of nature as well, I believe you will reconsider having those dead trees removed.

Sincerely, Lois B. Robbins

(In response to “GTFD-NOCFA mistake,” a letter by Paul Lucas, The Citizen, Dec. 21, page 6.)

GTFD decision

Dear Editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to address several errors in a letter titled “GTFD-NOCFA” mistake, published in the 12-21 issue.

Groveland does participate with and supplies mutual aid to surrounding communities. To our surprise, we discovered GTFD does 10 mutual aid runs out for every one we receive in to the township. The Oakland County Medical Control Board recommends that a community’s mutual aid runs should not exceed 5 percent. Groveland uses 1.4 percent inbound but provides 14 percent outbound. the reason for considering NOCFA is to determine whether we are effectively using the township’s taxes to support our township resident’s needs.

In the fourth paragraph, the writer asked, “why we don’t renovate our stations and raise the firefighters’ pay?” I agree. We plan to replace the Dixie station with a new one this year. If you watch the township videos on channel 10 or Facebook, you will see these issues addressed. I clearly say we need to address the low volunteer pay and be competitive to NOCFA’s pay. The question is how to best meet the needs? Raise taxes or study a more efficient method to save the money?

GTFD currently has the second highest fire operating millage in Oakland County and seventh highest of over 200 fire departments in all of Michigan. The township Board feels a tax increase should be the LAST RESORT, and other options should be studied first. Here are the basic facts we have which caused us to look for efficiency of scale:

-The 2019 GTFD staff is the same size as in 2013

-In 2013 GTFD had 2,247 calls.

-In 2019 GTFD had 950 calls (down 58 percent)

-GTFD does one out of five calls outside Groveland Twp. borders

-GTFD does 10 mutual aid runs out for every one in the township (almost three times the county guidelines)

-Average daily calls for service are 1.2/per 24-hour shift/per station

If we don’t find a better way to run the department, our millage would have to go up to 5-5.5 mills and would become the highest operating fire millage in the entire state of Michigan.

In summary, the Groveland Township Board feels a rate increase should be the LAST RESORT. We will review both NOCFA and an alternative plan by GTFD before a decision is made.

Robert DePalma

Groveland Township Supervisor

Local park project

Dear Editor,

Sen. Ruth Johnson applauded the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (NRTF) board for including a village of Ortonville project in its list of recommendations for 2020.

The NRTF board recommendations include $25,900 for the village of Ortonville to renovate the concession and restroom building at the Sherman Memorial Village Park. The building was originally constructed in the 1950s and is used year-round. The project would bring the facility and adjacent parking up to current standards for accessibility.

“Many Michigan families enjoy getting together and taking advantage of the many outstanding outdoor recreational opportunities in our state,” said Johnson, R-Holly. “Once approved, this project would improve access to a wonderful local park and help make it an even better place for residents to enjoy the outdoors.”

The NRTF is supported by interest earnings from the development of state-owned mineral rights. The fund’s dollars are constitutionally restricted to recreation improvements and land acquisitions.

The NRTF board has recommended $25.6 million in grant funding for 2020, including $11.5 million for 60 recreation development projects and $14.1 million for 18 land acquisition projects.

The recommendations now head to the Legislature for consideration and approval in 2020 through legislation authorizing the funding.

Ruth Johnson, State Senator, 14th District Atlas, Brandon and Groveland townships.