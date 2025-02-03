Letters to the Editor Feb. 1, 2025

Congratulations

Congratulations to Brandon Township Library for being awarded the 2025 Nonprofit Excellence Award by the North Oakland Regional Chamber Association. Laura Fromwiller and the library board are to be commended for their outstanding service and involvement with membership drive, providing meeting space for educational/networking events and one-on-one meetings for business owners. The Holly Chamber reached out to Brandon/Ortonville businesses and offered a unique opportunity to merge with their Chamber while still maintaining each community’s own identity. This is the first year of this endeavor. For more information about this organization go to hollyareachamber.com

Melanie Nivelt

Ortonville Village Council

President Pro Tempore