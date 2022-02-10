Letters to the Editor Feb. 12, 2022

No truck traffic

Dear Editor,

On February 8th there was a big meeting at the Brandon Twp offices. It was the residents of Wolfe Rd vs a recycling company at 104 Wolfe Rd. This company for many months during 2020 operated illegally without a permit recycling concrete and asphalt – having their “customers” come down Wolfe Rd in huge double-trailer semi trucks severely deteriorating our road, huge dust issues, huge safety issues, as many times they were speeding and reckless. On Oct. 2020 Brandon Twp declared a “cease and desist” to their business.

This company came forth to Brandon Twp in Jan, 2022 – very little changing in their business plan, but wanting to use M-15 as the entrance and exit of their big semi-trucks. They were estimating up to 100 trucks a day. This would impede all the traffic for the teens and parents driving to school, school buses, Wilsons Auto Wash, Stonehouse Dentistry, Ford Dealership, St. Anne’s church and Stepping Stone Child Development. The meeting at the township for above was Feb. 8th. This 2 hour and 45 minute meeting ended up with the permit being tabled and requesting the company to come up with information re traffic studies and environment studies; (the company hugs Kearsley Creek by the way). Wolfe Road residents pleaded the twp to look at all the safety issues, pollution, noise and damage to roads.

We are asking you who read this Letter to the Editor to contact Brandon Twp and voice your concerns. We do not think that this recycling business should be operating in Ortonville, let alone near homes and all the businesses listed.

Sue Kolb