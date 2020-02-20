Letters to the editor Feb. 22, 2020

(In response to “Prosperity is a good thing,” a letter by Paul S. Lucas, The Citizen, Feb. 15, page 6)

Trump Choir Boy

Dear Editor,

So once again we hear from the discombobulate Trump Choir Boy of the Fox Newsy Tribe. They can’t carry a tune, but tote Trump’s water. Lost in the swamp of Trump lies. Don’t judge him for his lies, but what harm he causes with them.

If you think the economy is so great, go to Bueches and see what inflation has done to your paycheck.

You continue to pour perfume on a pig, there isn’t enough perfume in Paris. Come November, enlightened republicans and democrats will vote Trump and his corrupt cronies out of office.

Obama’s golf slice doesn’t bother me. Its Trump’s vice that does. Vote.

Dale Bond

(In response to, Support Slotkin, a letter by Marisa Prince, The Citizen, Feb. 8, page 6)

Not for Michigan

Dear Editor,

In response to a letter written by an Elissa Slotkin worker, it created more questions than answers. First the writer says that Slotkin is Michigan through- and -through. Did she vote in Michigan elections prior to 2018? If she lives on a family farm in Holly, why doesn’t she buy a home here? Is the family farm owned by Hygrade foods, the source of her family’s wealth?

Why did Slotkin say, in her recent ad, that she was new in Washington while she was actually an insider in the Obama and Bush administration for years? The writer says that Slotkin is a patriot because she joined the CIA, why then, did Slotkin say, “Party before country, always”, at a Democratic Party meeting?

As a CIA analyst , did she advise Bush (43)that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction even though the UN inspectors said that Iraq didn’t have weapons of mass destruction?

As an expert on the Middle East, did Slotkin advise Obama to overthrow the, pro- American, Egyptian government in favor of the Muslim Brotherhood? Did Slotkin advise Obama that ISIS was the JV? Did Slotkin advise Obama to not stop the Russian invasion in Ukraine and then not give Ukraine the weapons to fight the Russians? Did Slotkin advise Obama to bomb Lybia and over throw their government?

Yes, there are many unanswered questions!

Slotkin’s vote to impeach Trump has destroyed the separation of powers forever. A future President can be impeached for most any reason if the opposition party controls the House of Representatives.

Slotkin promises to cross the isle but, at the State of the Union, she could not applaud the lower unemployment rates for minorities, the success of our economy and Trumps call for a Bill to lower prescription costs.

Slotkin was born in New York, went to college in New York and received much of her, over $7 million in contributions, from New York liberals. It appears that she is not Michigan through-and-through at all.

Walter Dilber

(In response to “No RTA,” a letter by Walt Dilber, The Citizen, Feb. 8, page 6).

We don’t want RTA

Dear Editor:

The Feb. 8 letter submitted by Walt Dilber entitled “No RTA” did a great job outlining how County Executive David Coulter is failing to represent us. He wants to fund regional transit – and we don’t want it!

Folks should understand 50 big businesses in Michigan are pushing through House Bill 5229 in Lansing next week to fund this. The bill makes it easier to raise Michigan property taxes by billions of dollars. Every resident is affected and sadly, Coulter is leading the charge. That’s $625 per year on a $250,000 “mansion” if levied in full.

This bill amends the Partnership Act and allows local politicians to get around our Constitution’s “Headlee Tax Limitation Amendment”. In Section (4) it says:

“If a joint endeavor (defined as two or more local governments, or one plus a public agency) levies a millage (up to 5 mills) under this section, the number of mills levied by that joint endeavor does not count toward the constitutional or statutory number of mills limitation for each participant”.

Any two groups can propose projects and taxes you don’t want. The one with the most votes wins. For example, Oakland is outvoted by Wayne and Washtenaw residents who benefit the most.

Lawmakers need to hear from us at (517) 373-6339. Several Republicans are afraid of losing big money support from the Michigan Chamber, General Motors, Ford, Penske, CMS, and others. Do you want them to shift Detroit’s transit and unfunded pension costs to YOU? Tell them “No!”

Jay R Taylor Brandon Twp.

An ounce of prevention

(In response to, Goodrich Dam issues spring up again, fixes, inspection needed, The Citizen, Feb. 15, page 1).

Dear Editor,

During the last Village Council meeting the Council voted to postpone repairs on the Village dam. The primary provision in the sales agreement between the city of Flint and the Village was that the Village agreed to maintain the dam. The agreement did not say that the maintenance should only occur in certain weather conditions.

During January,at the request of the Village DPW, Wade Trim visited the Mill Pond dam to observe a potential issue with the operating gates and dam structure.

A contractor who had previously worked on the dam recommended a dive team further inspect and complete temporary repairs until a more permanent fix can be determined. A reasonable approach that would avert additional problems that could occur by waiting several months. The dam is like an elderly patient that needs immediate attention if a problem is found.

The estimate cost of inspection and repairs is $3,875 which the Council did not approve. However, a few months ago the Council approved over $2,000 for banners hanging from light poles within the Village.

This Council has made some questionable decisions during its tenure, hopefully this will not be added to that record.

Ben Franklin rightly quoted “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Hopefully, the council will reconsider their position.

Richard Saroli

The state of Brandon Township

Dear Editor

Brandon Township received an impressive 2018 audit report as our fund balance continued to increase.

However, in October the Township moved $1.1 million from the general fund carry forward to the Fire Department Equipment & Housing for payment of ½ interest in the M-15 property that was previously paid for by the Fire Department. The transferred funds were used to replace a 25-year-old tanker and 25-year-old pumper. Although we did not have to increase taxes to help fund these new vehicles, next year’s 2019 audit report won’t be quite so glowing due to this expenditure. None the less, we still have enough saved in the Township’s designated “Rainy Day” Fund in case the Township should experience a catastrophe or other unforeseen expenditure. Additionally, the Township’s legacy costs are on track to being fully funded. Our Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) was 7.6% funded in 2012. As of May 31, 2019 we were 65.96% funded. The Township’s pension funded ratio remains strong at 78%. In an effort to be more transparent, residents can use the Munetrix link at our www.brandontownship.us website to find audit reports and other pertinent fiscal data.

In 2019 Brandon Township saw 31 new housing starts compared to 34 new housing starts in 2018 which is down from the 55 new housing starts we experienced in 2017. However, our revenue from building permits was slightly higher due to 11 commercial building permits in 2019 comparted to 7 in 2018. Construction of C-More Storage at Sashabaw and Seymour Lake Road is coming along and they should be opening to the public sometime this year. We continue to see additional revenue as our assessing department continues to find omitted property in the Township. With the economy remaining positive, homeowners will see an average increase of 5.3% to their home values this year, although the majority of property tax increases will not be more than 1.9%.

In 2019 the Road Commission for Oakland County paved Sashabaw Road between Sherwood and Granger and did an overlay project on Oakwood Road from M-15 to Leece. The Road Commission added gravel to most of Kent Road in 2019. In 2020, we will be looking to add additional gravel to the rest of Kent, parts of Granger and parts of Hurd Road.

Two of the four baseball fields along with parking, a basketball court, four sand volleyball courts and linking pathways at the Brandon Township Community Park were started in 2019 and should be completed this year. Recently, we were notified that we will be awarded grant funding to build a concession/restroom facility in the same area of the park.

In 2020 the Township will be seeking public input for revisions to our Master Plan. Watch the Citizen and Brandon-Ortonville Community Information Facebook page to see how you can participate.

Residents will be asked to respond to the 2020 census this March. Help shape your future and respond online, by phone or by mail. Everyone needs to be counted since the census is used to determine legislative districts and the amount of federal funds that will come back to the community to support clinics, schools, roads, public services and hundreds of other critical services and programs.

Three elections will be held this year. The first one will be the Presidential Primary on March 10 for Democratic and Republican candidates with a millage renewal question for the Detroit Institute of Arts. The Brandon school district ballots will also include a bonding proposal. On August 4th there will be a Primary Election and the General Election will take place November 3rd. These two elections will include the selection of your local representation. All seven positions on the Brandon Township Board will be determined in these elections. It is my understanding that the Supervisor (myself), Clerk and Treasurer all plan to retire from their positions this year. Anyone wanting to run for these offices or for Township Trustee must submit their petitions or payment to the Clerk’s office by April 21st.

The future continues to look promising for Brandon Township. We are committed to providing the best governmental services possible for our residents and appreciate the community support we have received over the years.

Brandon Township Supervisor Kathy Thurman

Vote yes for bond

Dear Editor,

I am writing to show my support for the proposed Brandon Schools Bond. As a Brandon parent I am grateful that my children are able to grow up in our small, supportive community. Our citizens look out for each other, especially in times of illness, tragedy or grief. It’s a blessing!

Over the past 6 years our superintendent and school board have worked tirelessly to improve curriculum, bolster safety and eliminate bloat in the budget. After making several difficult decisions, our district is “right sized” for our population.

The state directs districts to pursue bonds for major building/facility projects and repairs. It is up to us, the local community, to be good stewards and maintain these properties. As homeowners, my husband and I are prideful in taking care of our home and that pride extends to our public buildings (schools, government offices, the library, senior center, etc).

The bond will cost my family roughly $83 per year. I can’t think of a better way for an individual contribution to benefit so many people. The updates will greatly impact current and future generations alike. It’s heartwarming to realize that one day my future grandchildren could be using the facilities that my “yes” vote helped to supply.

Some school districts in Michigan have let their facilities deteriorate through years of apathy and willful neglect. That’s not what we’re about here in Brandon/Groveland. We take care of each other! Please vote YES on March 10th!

Andrea Austin

Just say no to school bond proposal

Dear Editor,

The Brandon School District is proposing a $20,000,000 Bond issue to solve major infrastructure concerns within the district. It will only cost the average homeowner $100 per year to finance this deal. Sounds terrific – too good to be true? To me, the deal feels like a street hustle switch and bait shell game. My response to all street hustle deals is always “JUST SAY NO!!”

Some major questions and concerns that I have are as follows:

How are we doing with paying back the $72 million bond of 2006?

Let’s examine some of that bond’s historical “highlights” that our citizens are still paying for:

(1) A new elementary school on our district’s northern border – not needed! Especially when we decided to shut down our “Michigan Blue Ribbon” Belle Anne Elementary school that attracted students on our southern border! (2) A new $10 million dollar football stadium – not needed! We could have simply updated our older historic football stadium for one tenth of the cost. (3) A new “IT” building that was going bring our educational technology learning into the 21st century – not needed! Do any classes use that building at all? (4) New tennis courts – not needed! Our existing lighted courts were solidly adequate! (5) Technology enhancements – were outdated almost before the wiring was completed.

I could go on and on, but I think that you get the point! Our citizens are still paying for these follies and will continue to pay for them until we die. Meanwhile, the Superintendent and School Board members that stuck us with that school bond albatross have all moved on to greener pastures.

I also have a question regarding the $5,000,000 “Sinking Fund” that the school district recently set up and borrowed from to pay for “urgent” repairs. I’m assuming that our citizens will be paying off this debt too!

And now our current Superintendent and School Board wish to play a new version of the shell game and do the same thing to us as their predecessors. The current bond proposal is basically a $20,000,000 “wish list” of improvements that would be nice to have, but not necessary.

A simple rule of personal finance is that you don’t get out of debt by incurring additional debt. Instead, pay off your existing debt first!! Do you really want to crush our citizens with an additional $20,000,000 of debt and bring our grand total to $100,000,000 of debt that will ultimately be passed along to our children and grand children? We will never get out of debt!!

We will be voting on this critical issue on Tuesday, March 10th – “Just Say No”!!

Pat George

Vote yes for bond

Dear Editor,

We love and support this community and our schools. On March 10th there is a bond vote to repair and update our school facilities.

We saw the project list. It involves a couple of areas that are especially important to us and are desperately in need of upgrades or repairs.

The first item that caught our eye was the updates to our POOL. The Brandon pool is the envy of all other high school pools. Both of our kids learned to swim there at the young age of 3. Our daughter spent two years on the high school swim team. We know how inviting it is compared to other district’s pools. Finally the pool’s structural issues that have plagued that facility will get addressed.

Next, we strongly support the attention given to TECHNOLOGY and STEM labs. Our schools need this emphasis in order for our students to compete in the working world. Also, school SAFETY is very important to us. We are so pleased to see that SAFETY is remaining a priority and will be improved upon and expanded. We do not want our community to quit on our kids and schools.

We say “Never Quit”. We say YES4BrandonKids. But we especially say HawkYES! Please VOTE YES on the bond so that money will remain in our classrooms.

Diane & Scott Salter, Ortonville.

Vote no on school bond

Dear Editor,

They tell you it’s for routine maintenance just like your home things need to be repaired. Don’t they budget for routine maintenance?

Do you go borrow money every time your house needs some type of repair?

The swimming pool. What a joke. If they said they were going to fill it in and convert it to a vocational training center I would be all for it. Imagine a students could actually learn a trade what a concept.

New carpeting, really? Do you get a better education than on a tile floor that last 50+ years not 3 or 4? How about some good decision making? I didn’t see anything about teachers’ pay increases. That trickles down to more engaged teachers and better educated students. They tell you it’s only $85.00 per year what about the last bond that they wasted on a school we didn’t need and have yet to pay off. They spent over a million fixing up Bell Ann then sold it for $500,000. What about that $85.00++ times a few thousand people that could shop and spend at Papa Bella’s or Hamilton’s, etc. They pay tons of taxes and employ people that pay taxes. That’s how the wheel goes around.

Did our leaders sleep through economics class? Their claim is top notch schools will attract people to the area. Well taxing to the limits of the law repels people from the area. Here’s an interesting concept. How about lead by example teach our students fiscal responsibility, live within your means, long term planning, put some money away you’re going to need it. You can’t barrow yourself to prosperity. We are in an economic boom so it easy to say what the heck, but this is the time to put money away or pay down debt not barrow more. Hopefully it’s a long ways of but a rainy day is coming

Scot Wolfe

Support Brandon bond

Dear Editor:

We would like to take a moment and ask everyone what does your hometown mean to you? Why did you choose Brandon/Ortonville? When we were trying to find a place to raise our little family, Brandon beat out towns like Romeo, Almont and even Clarkston. We wanted that environment for our children where they would run into friends and teachers while grabbing that pizza, or that last minute gallon of milk at the local grocery store. We wanted a great school system where they would and could be individuals and not just a number in a large population of students. A place where they mattered and people cared. After living here for six years, we can tell you that we are so blessed and happy that we found everything we were looking for in Brandon and the Brandon School District.

When a local business owner needs our help; we answer the call. When we lost a near and dear friend/community member who protected our kids and community, we rallied together and vowed to #NeverQuit.

We are #OtronvilleStrong. I am asking that we answer the call again and this time for our children and grandchildren in the community. Help preserve our legacy and enhance the environment and buildings in which our future learns in. Together we can make a difference. We are all #Blackhawks and we are truly the best place to raise a family and build an everlasting legacy.

When it comes times to vote on March 10th, please vote HAWK YES!

The Clark Family

School district management is failing

Dear Editor,

Below are a few examples of the mismanagement, confusion, and double talk taking place with the Brandon School District’s total management group, including Supt. Outlaw, Meek, and Diane Salter and the School Board.

In The Citizen January 18, 2020 article with Outlaw titled “District seeks bond for building improvements” there are two examples of misleading the public in one sentence. “The last tax levy was in 2006 when voters agreed to 8.24 mills, which increased to 13 mills due to the housing crisis.”