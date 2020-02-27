Letters to the Editor Feb. 29, 2020

Euchre fundraiser

Dear Editor,

Recently I attended the Goodrich Cemetery euchre tournament fundraiser at Cranberries Cafe, 10250 Hegel Road, Goodrich.

I would like to compliment the Cemetery Board on a wonderful event. The detailed organization, camaraderie, food, and card-play was excellent. There were local Goodrich and Ortonville friends playing as well as people from all over the place: Livonia, Waterford, Millington, and more.

It was a lively bunch who helped generate funds for a good cause! Thanks for hosting! Sincerely, Matt Bohlen

Vote YES – Goodrich Bond renewal proposal – May 5th

Dear Editor,

As a Goodrich parent, I am urging everyone to vote YES on the upcoming bond renewal proposal. There will not be a tax increase for these school related projects. The funds will come from extended time of 5 years being added to the current debt, with no tax increase to the taxpayers.

The funds will focus on creating new learning space (STEM), improved water quality systems, new technology for the classrooms, and a new (much-needed) gym at Oaktree Elementary School. The existing gym is also used as a cafeteria and it’s difficult to use the space as functioning cafeteria and gym on a daily basis.

I view the most important aspect of the bond renewal are projects related to student safety. These projects include cameras for the entry points and locking devices on all classroom doors, within the district. All classroom doors will be able to be locked from the inside. Also, the phone system upgrade will allow for any classroom to dial 911. These much-needed improvements are based on the continued threat of school violence that is so prevalent in our society. For that alone, I feel that that this proposal is a no-brainer. Our children need all the safety measures possible and this bond renewal will point our district in the right direction.

One of the most important aspects of the security proposal is to redesign the entrance to the Middle School. Currently, anyone who enters the school does not go through an office before entering the school. All visitors should be vetted in the school office. By redesigning the front entrance, all visitors will be approved for entry into the school.

Additional funds will be allocated to infrastructure improvements such as roofing and parking lot repairs. This includes the redesigning the bus and parent pickup & drop off areas, at the Middle School. This will improve traffic flow and will increase the safety of our children as they enter and exit the building.

There is plenty of information online (www.goodrichschools.org) and with a new committee: Citizens For Goodrich Schools.

If you have questions, concerns, or ideas, please don’t hesitate to reach out. The email address is: citizensforgoodrichschools@gmail.com. There is a Facebook group that has been created as well. Please come forward if you have an interest in helping the committee.

Thank you,

Chad Toms,

Treasurer – Citizens For Goodrich Schools

(In response to, Prosperity is a good thing, a letter by Paul Lucas, The Citizen, Feb. 15, page 6)

Why vote for Trump?

Dear Editor,

Paul Lucas is perplexed how Sylvia Runyon can be critical of Trump while we have good economic and employment numbers. Numbers that he attributes to the President, even though these rates are a result of Obama’s policies.

I understand his puzzlement. I was puzzled when after the “grab them by the genitals” tape, Lucas voted for Trump. I was puzzled when after Trump’s mocking of a disabled reporter, attacking a Gold Star Family, Lucas voted for Trump. I had to scratch my head when Lucas voted for Trump after he told supporters to beat up protestors, told police to be rough with suspects, bragged he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.

My bafflement continued when Trump as President praised Neo Nazis as “very fine people,” daily displaying his contempt for democracy and his ignorance of American ideals and history.

Yet Lucas still sang his praises. I ask myself, “Why would anyone cram on his MAGA hat and stumble his way to the polls to vote for Trump?” I guess when Trump hates the same people that you hate, (minorities, educated women, people of color, the media, etc.) he gets your vote. When a man shares Trump’s feelings of fragile masculinity, he gets that vote, too. When scared white people realize they are headed toward minority status, they vote for Trump. Lucas suggests we should be so happy with the current Obama generated prosperity that we overlook Trump’s ignorance, his incompetence, his pettiness and dishonesty. All he has to add is that the trains run on time, too. Bonnie Beltramo

(In response to Trump Choir boy, a letter by Dale Bond, The Citizen, Feb. 22, page 6)

Go elephants

Dear Editor

Mr. Bond, I read you opinion piece and found it kinda humorous. Completely inaccurate, but still somewhat funny. I couldn’t sleep for 2 days…I kept waking up giggling!!! There’s not enough time, Or ink, to point out all of your errors. Let me try to explain to you with a short fable where you veered off and took the wrong path.

There was, once upon a time, many groups of animals and people. Now the people who worked hard, saved their money, tried not to overspend too often, decided they had many of the same goals and desires, so they bonded together. They wished to choose an animal that represented those ideals and goals, so after some short debate they chose the Elephant. An Elephant is a big, strong animal that sticks together to protect the herd and only eats from the tops of the trees so the smaller animals have plenty to eat as well. They became know far and wide as the REPUBLICAN Herd!

The remaining animals wanted to copy the Republicans but they couldn’t agree on anything. Nor did they have a clue how to go about it. They always demanded more food than everyone else, crapped all over the place, left their messes for someone else to tidy up, and muddied up the watering hole. They also chose an animal to be their logo so after many months of discussion and arguments they agreed to adopt the JACKA** as their standard carrier. They characterized the Jacka** on their banner with it’s hind legs raised in a kicking motion and a bucket in it’s mouth. Their reasoning for it was because nobody messes with a kicking Jacka** and they were always carrying someone else’s water. Now the Jackass decided it was smarter than every one else so they started braying incessantly until all the other animals grew tired of the noise and ignored the Jackas**es. Someone even pointed out that the reason why the Jackass was shown in a kicking motion was because the Jackass couldn’t keep all it’s feet on the ground and the bucket wasn’t really a bucket at all, but rather, a giant feedbag! They became known as the DEMOCRATS.

Thus ends the story. The moral, like all good fables has, is this: Try to be more like the ELEPHANT and not like a JACKA**!!! Right now this country is experiencing a fantastic, booming economy, low unemployment rate, and low rate of inflation. The lowest they’ve been in 50+ yrs. The reason why food may cost more now than before is simple basic economics Mr. Bond. The cost that it takes to produce a product has risen. People need raises, seed to plant is more expensive, manufacturing costs rise from year to year etc, etc, etc. Those costs are passed on to the consumer. This is so a modest profit margin is realized so a business can re-invest in itself and continue to thrive. Where were you when this concept was taught in high school. Asleep at the switch again, I imagine.

This is basic economics sir, and while I’m at it please point out all the “VICE” that President Trump is guilty of examples are needed to support your ridiculous claims. Inflation, much like many other things, is a fact of life. Get used to it, It was WAY higher when Obama was running the 3 ring circus we call Washington D.C!!! Clearly we have never met because if you knew me, you would quickly learn that I’m no Choirboy! Give credit where credit is due! GO ELEPHANTS!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank You, Paul S. Lucas

(Common sense Republican)

School funding

Dear Ortonville-Brandon Community,

In 1994, the State of Michigan introduced a revolutionary new way of funding schools known as Proposal A. It has had many successes including a 26% reduction in property taxes and a sizable narrowing of the gap between the highest and lowest funded schools in the State (Kearney and Addonizio, 2002). 26 years later, Michigan’s public school continue to be funded in this same manner. With this in mind, I would like to share some of the basics of how schools in Michigan are funded:

Step 1: Taxes are collected by the State for K-12 public schools

Homeowners (Homestead) – Pay 6 mills to the State to fund Michigan’s K-12 schools

Sample for a homeowner: $150,000 home value divided by 2 equals the school equalized value (SEV). $75,000 (SEV) times .006 (6 mills) = $450.

Sales tax – Sales tax moved from 4% to 6% in 1994 with the additional 2% going to the State to help fund public schools.

All of this money goes to the State and, along with lottery money, this creates the overall pot of money that the State has to allocate to school districts.

Businesses (Non-homestead) – Upon a vote by each local community, businesses can be assessed up-to 18 mills that would allow the local school district to receive full funding. Example: Brandon would receive a little over 10% less funding without an approved non-homestead millage.

Step 2: The State allocates dollars to local districts like Brandon

The State sets a per student amount as part of its annual budgeting process to be used to cover annual operating expenditures for its local school districts (staffing, supplies, programs, extra-curricular activities, utilities, transportation etc…)

Sample for a school district: 2,500 students times $8,111 equals approximately $20 million.

School districts also receive money for at-risk students from the State and Federal governments. This varies by district.

Step 3: Other sources of local funding

Sinking Funds – Local districts can vote for a sinking fund of up to 3 mills for repairs and construction. These funds cannot be used for things like teacher salaries, class size reductions, materials or programming.

Bonds – Local districts can also vote to sell bonds for construction and projects for their local school districts.

Step 4: Your tax bill and Your local schools

There are two items that you would find in your tax bills that relate to the Brandon School District

6 mills that will go to the State for K-12 education under Proposal A (see above)

12.16 mils to retire the debt for past capital bond projects for the Brandon School District (see other sources of local funding above).

This is a brief overview of how your schools are funded. If you would like to learn more, feel free to contact the school district for more information. Have a great month of March. Go Blackhawks!!!

Matthew S. Outlaw

Thank you

Dear Editor,

The Feb. 23 Euchre Party at Cranberries was a huge success in the fundraising efforts for the Goodrich Cemetery. We would like to take this time to thank everyone who helped and supported this event. Funds raised will be used for the continuing maintenance of the active, open Historic Goodrich Cemetery, “A great place to stay forever!” We look forward to everyone’s future support for our annual Chicken, corn and lemonade sale during the Good Times in Goodrich event in August. Our sincere Thanks!

The Goodrich Cemetery Association Board Members

Correction

Dear Editor,

In the letter I submitted in the February 15, 2020 The Citizen should have said 6 Mills goes to the State for Education for the School District. I’m very sorry for the mistake as I had a received a copy of the wrong 2019 Tax Rate Request or L-4029 Form. Kris Kordella

Need for bond in classrooms

Dear Editor,

On May 5, the Goodrich Area Schools will ask voters to approve a much-needed bond issue. I am voting yes, and I encourage our community members to follow suit. While it is widely known that a great school system impacts home values in a positive way, what is often missed is the notion that the buildings and contents that are used to educate our kids are community owned. They are in fact OURS.

Much like our own homes, school buildings are in need of constant maintenance and over time infrastructural replacement, as all materials have an expected life cycle. I believe that the District has done a good job curating what has been given to them by the Goodrich community up to this point. The bottom line though is that roofs need to be redone, technology refreshed, and HVAC made more efficient.

Passing a bond in May also positions the taxpayer to get the best return on investment. Current bond interest rates are at an all-time low, which has given the District the ability to borrow about $21 million without raising the tax rate and only extending the debt retirement window five years. In addition, waiting to take action on critical needs will only cost us more down the road.

The need for bond dollars also stretches into the classroom, as Goodrich is in need of the tools to meet the needs of today’s young person. Technology has provided us the ability to Google almost anything. As a result, knowledge acquisition (old school) has given way to knowledge application (new school). Teachers are no longer expected to help students learn the periodic table. Rather, they are now charged with supporting the application of the periodic table in an

unpredictable situation, with an unknown outcome. Upgraded learning spaces and technology will begin the pathway to greater learning, which also benefits the common good.

The time is now for us, the taxpayers of Goodrich, to act. Vote yes on May 5 for safer, smarter, and stronger schools.

Rob Murray