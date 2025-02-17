Letters to the Editor February 15, 2025

(In response to, Certification of occupancy ordered for My Brothers Keeper, The Citizen)

I have lived in Atlas Township for 40 plus years. Our Township boards work hard to keep our neighborhood and zoning regulations intact. That being said, I do not understand why My Brothers Keeper (MBK) is fighting the zoning for their homeless veterans shelter. They were denied their zoning request as the property that they want to use does not fall within the zoning regulations. MBK could have looked for land in the multi-family (blue color coded) section on the zoning map, or they could have placed their shelter in the commercial (red color coded) section on the zoning map. After all, MBK is a nonprofit organization which classifies them as a commercial residence. So why are we in court about this matter? The house they want to use for the shelter is in a single family residentially zoned area of our map.

To have 10-12 unrelated males living in one area does not qualify as a single family. The judge who is overseeing this case should stop the nonsense of court hearings, appearances, etc. and should not allow MBK Certificate of Occupancy in the area where they want to place the homeless veterans because that area is not zoned for that.

The judge took an oath to protect and serve the citizens of Genesee County and she needs to do this for the residents of Atlas Township. To allow MBK to be where they want it now, breaks the rules and regulations of Atlas Township Master Plan and Zoning Laws, and as a judge she protects those laws.

Denise Miller, Atlas Township

I need to thank my two Guardian Angels who rescued me from the icy entrance to a Hadley Road driveway on February 10th. I made the mistake of trying to turn around there as I’d left a sympathy card to be mailed on the kitchen counter. The young woman postponed a doctor’s appointment to dig and spread rock salt. The man got down on the freezing road to attach his tow line to the SUV. My thanks to both of you is shared by my protective half-Italian husband; we’ve lived here for 44 1/2 years and the generous hearts of people in Brandon is why.

The kitty litter (removed for a service visit) and this de-icer I use on the back porch are now in the Equinox: put 3 cups of water in a spray bottle, add 1 tablespoon of dishwashing soap (like Dawn), and 3 tablespoons of alcohol — shake and spray.

Shirley Zanoni , Ortonville