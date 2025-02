Thank you

Just a note of thanks to the many kind neighbors who stopped during our latest snow/ice storm when our car slid sideways on the drive and we couldn’t move.

A special thanks to the Oakland Elementary school bus driver who saw us on her run and came back in her own vehicle to help us after she got off from work. She guided us out and saved the day!

Sorry we didn’t get names, but many thanks to all who stopped!

The Stevensons on Sands

Ortonville