Letters to the Editor Jan. 8, 2022

Luminaries

Dear Editor,

The Village of Ortonville was aglow Christmas Eve with over 1,700 luminaries throughout the village.

Many volunteers made this a festive event, spreading cheer while assembling, distributing, and lighting luminaries. A special thank you to the Ortonville DPW staff and Brandon Student Council member Herbie Martin for their above and beyond efforts making this possible.

Thanks to all who helped and all who came to see the Village on this special night. Ryan Madis, Ortonville village manager.