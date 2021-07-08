Letters to the Editor July 10, 2021

Blessing Box

Dear Editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to thank a group of people that built, donated, and helped set up the new “Blessing Box” that is located at the corner of Cedar & Ball streets in Ortonville.

This “Blessing Box” was built to help people in the community that are in need of food or for those that have extra, they can put the food right in the “Blessing Box”. This reflects how great our community is and how many people help other people out.

Thank you to the following people for their contribution to this endeavor: Monica Andrews, Miller Design & Build, Ortonville DPW, Village Manager Ryan Madis, Brandon Township Supervisor Jayson Rumball, Wally B. from Brandon Glass, Shelly Horkey at La Farfalla Creations, Scott and Leann Claxton, the girls from Girl Scout Troop #70649, and everyone that attended the installation of the “Blessing Box”.

This “Blessing Box” is truly an asset to our community and so are all the volunteers that helped make this dream a reality. Once again a GREAT BIG THANK YOU to everyone that helped on this project.

Faye E. Bindig, Edna Burton Senior Center coordinator