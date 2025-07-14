Letters to the Editor July 12, 2025

EBSC BBQ

I would like to thank everyone that attended the “Intergenerational BBQ” at the Edna Burton Senior Center on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. It was a huge success with 250 people in attendance.

The senior center was blessed with many sponsors that contributed to this event. A very special thank you goes out to: Tracy Butcher of Communikey Agents, VFW Post #582, Ortonville Lions Club, Ortonville DDA, Edna Burton Senior Center, Cooks Farm Dairy, Brandon Fire Department, Village of Ortonville, Tony & Kim Randazzo, the Ortonville DPW, and Brandon Township Parks & Recreation.

I would also like to extend a thank you to the businesses and individuals that contributed items for our raffle: Wojo’s, Hamilton’s Feed & Fuel, A & W of Ortonville, Bullfrogs, Pet Supply Plus, Papa Bellas, Arlene Willoughby, Annette Davies, Willow Pointe, 15th Street Tavern, Deb Kalinin, Linda Person, Faye’s Breads, J B’s BBQ, and the Ortonville DDA.

Last, but definitely not least, I would like to extend a BIG THANK YOU to my staff and volunteers – without this group of people this event would not have been possible. Gayle Vercammen, Linda Person, Tony & Kim Randazzo, Kristi Kotzian, Jim & Lori Greco, Stacie Golec, Dan Barnes, Stan Hughes, Laura Fromwell, Michael Beckman, Jayson Rumball, Stephanie Stewart, Rock Sanders, David Gabbard, Kevin Albert, Staff & youth from Oakland County Children’s Village, Allison Reis, Kim Bishop, Gene Probe, Leonard, Jim Jones, Dennis, Diana Cox, and Sandra Hansen.

I just can’t express my gratitude to everyone for all their help and support. And by the way, SAVE THE DATE – next year’s event will be on Wednesday, June 24th, 2026.

Faye Bindig

EBSC Coordinator

Miracle Boxes

The Miracle Box Packing Party on the campus of the Old Mill Museum on July 5 was a great success. Thanks to the support of the Ortonville DDA, the Citizen Newspaper, and volunteers from our community, we were able to pack 24 large boxes full of individual care packages, which have already been sent overseas to our military troops. We also received donations of $1,723 for the Desert Angels, which helps defray the cost of postage.

The Ortonville Community has ever been a strong supporter of our military troops, which is especially needed during these times of heightened turmoil in the Middle East. All who contributed to this cause should know that in some small way, you have contributed to supporting the United States and the men and women in uniform serving in today’s military hotspots.

Alan Allgaier

President, Ortonville Community Historical

Society and the Old Mill Museum