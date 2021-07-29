Letters to the Editor July 31, 2021

Wonderful photos

Dear Editor,

I just wanted to say how much I’ve enjoyed seeing the wonderful photo’s from Jonathan in The Citizen newspaper! From flowers to birds they are such wonderful pics. I’ve found myself looking for his photo’s when we receive The Citizen paper. I wasn’t sure where to send this to let him know folks do enjoy his pictures! So hope you can pass on our appreciation for his photography skills.

Thanks for printing them and I/we look forward to seeing more from him!

Roberta Payne

Goodrich

Thank you

Dear Editor,

I’d like to send out a special thank you to Lakeview Community Church, 10023 State Road Goodrich, home of The Table Food Pantry and The Closet.

The pastor of the church is John Grimshaw and he is a nice person to talk to and listen to also. He has a lot of great people helping out at the church on a regular basis.

Jan and her sister Nan and Kathy spend a lot of time helping people out with the food pantry food and other things they do around the church. Jan’s husband Steve also helps out inside and outside, taking care of mowing the lawn and other things like flower beds, etc. He is also a super nice person to talk to.

All these people are doing a super great service for our community and I am proud to have known all of them. God bless you all.

Ken Davis Sr.

Thank you Brandon

Dear Editor,

As of July 18, 2021 I will be leaving the Brandon School District to begin a new position as Dean/Principal at OSTC-Northwest in Clarkston.

Although I will miss my work with our school family and community, I look forward to the challenges this new position has to offer and the opportunity to still have a strong partnership with the Brandon School District.

It has been a pleasure to serve as Assistant Principal at Brandon High School and as Principal of Brandon Learn from Home (BLFH). I hope you know how much I have enjoyed these last five years, especially this past year overseeing our online program BLFH. It has been my good fortune to experience a wonderful partnership with the students, staff, and families in our community. Until a new High School Assistant Principal is named, Carly Stone, Brandon’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction, will be overseeing Distance Learning Programming and can help to answer any questions you may have during this transition at cstone@brandon.k12.mi.us.

In addition, it is important to note that BLFH will look slightly different next school year, with more asynchronous or anytime learning and less real-time required synchronous Zooming with Brandon teachers, especially at the secondary level. However, students and families will still have access to Brandon teachers for help, support and tutoring daily. At the elementary level the BLFH daily platform of more structured real-time synchronous Zooming with a Brandon grade level teacher for direct and guided instruction will remain in place similar to this past school year.

Again, I would like to thank you for the opportunity to serve you, your children, this outstanding schoolcommunity, and to have been a Brandon Blackhawk! Together we made the 2020/2021 school year a success for our students and I look forward to hearing great things about their accomplishments as they continue their education in Brandon and beyond.

David Wyatt