Letters to the editor July 6

Hannah’s Legacy

Dear Editor,

The Hannah’s Legacy Foundation would like to thank everyone who attended and/or contributed to our second annual golf outing that took place on Monday June 24 at the Davison Country Club.

Seventy-four golfers participated and over 100 guests attended the dinner. The generosity of the sponsors, golfers and the entire community raised over $10,000!

We also would like to thank all the volunteers that helped out with registration and at the prize holes.

The money that was raised will fund scholarships to deserving Goodrich students.

We intend to carry on all the good Hannah did in her life and through the foundation, we will!

We hope to see all of you again next year! THANK YOU SO MUCH!

Jeff Dawley

Movie Night

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

Brandon Township Parks & Recreation was honored to host our annual Family Movie Night on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019. We could not have done it without the support of our wonderful event sponsors: Genisys Credit Union, The Citizen Newspaper, Ortonville Ace Hardware, Randy Wise Ford, Elowsky Lawn Services, HRC Engineering, and Bueche’s Food World. We would also like to thank those who have donated time and resources to the Brandon Township Community Parks through the years. Thank you to those who participated and helped make this the most well attended Family Movie Night yet!

Fred Waybrant, Director

Brandon Township Parks & Recreation

Band Boosters

Brandon Band Boosters (Past, Present & Future),

On Monday, June 24, 2019, the Brandon Band Boosters elected it’s 7th Executive Board, since resurrecting the organization in 2013. With this being our 7th and final year as a band booster, Connie and I wanted to take an opportunity to publicly thank all those past and present board members, committee chairpersons, parent volunteers, the Ortonville business community, the Brandon School District and maintenance staff for a JOB WELL DONE!!

Those middle and high school parents who have students enrolled in the band program are all band boosters, whether you realize it or not and have raise over $20,000 annually to support the Brandon School District’s Band Program with equipment, private instructors, marching band materials and much more. This couldn’t have been accomplished without the strong support of our Brandon School District Board Members, Superintendent and the wonderful administrative and maintenance staff. The District has supported the Band Program by renting equipment, purchasing music, instruments and more recently new Marching Band Uniforms, replacing 15+ year old uniforms that were tattered and old.

The Brandon Athletic Boosters, Director and staff continue to support in allowing the Band Boosters to utilize and run the Concession Stand during the marching band invitational as well as running a 50/50 raffle and bake goods booth during the Senior/Band Night home football game in October.

Examples of our business community supporting the bands include, Bueches allowing fundraising space for small band performances, 10% of sales at Hungry Howie’s, on every third Tuesday during the school year and at WoJo’s Greenhouse during the spring gardening season. Other businesses, such as Hamiton’s Propane, Bull Frog’s, McPhee’s, Meijer, the Citizen Newspaper and others whom I may have missed, supported the band with raffle items and advertising space. We hope to continue to build these and other business relationships well into the future.

This year kicks off with the Marching Band Season, starting at the end of this month. The marching band, not only includes performing at the Brandon Home Football Games but two marching band invitationals, consistently taking top honors for music and technical performances. Our largest fund-raising opportunity includes hosting a third marching band invitational with over 15 high school marching bands from all over the State of Michigan at Blackhawk Stadium raising between $11,000 to $15,000 annually. Like most fall athletic sports, marching band camp is held before the school season during the first week in August and continues with evening rehearsals, twice a week through October, sometime competing with the Football team for field time.

Concert season, between October – June is less intense, however has many opportunities for the Band Booster to fundraise and support the Bands. Playing at Bueches during the Christmas (Holiday) Season, 50/50 raffles, and the Ice Cream Social in May are wonderful times to meet other parents while volunteering.

Looking to the future, there are many more things to be accomplished to support our young student musicians, most importantly we need everyone’s help. Many of this year’s newly elected Band Booster Board and Committee Chairpersons have Senor Students making it their last year as a Band Booster. They will be looking for other parents to get involved with them to learn the various roles and responsibilities of these leadership positions.

If you are interested, please refer to https://brandonband.weebly.com/ for more information, including a link to the Band’s Google Calendar.

Thank you for all your support,

Mike & Connie Donnellon, Jr.

Publicity Chairperson/Past President and Secretary

Brandon Alumni (1985)

Listening, working and delivering

By state Rep. Mike Mueller of Linden

Being the voice of those I represent was a fundamental principle I carried to Lansing to start the 2019-20 legislative term in the Michigan House. It’s a guiding light I continue to subscribe to six months into the job.

So my decision on a plan offering car insurance rate relief for drivers in Genesee and Oakland counties was a straightforward one. The out-of-control costs has burdened them for years, making budgeting decisions in homes across the area more stressful and life more difficult.

It was past time to overhaul the state’s no-fault system and choice is an integral aspect of the proposal signed into law by the governor. Mandating unlimited lifetime health care coverage through car insurance plans demanded a blank check from Michigan drivers – knowing full well that failing to hand over that check and opting not to purchase insurance meant driving unlawfully. It’s a problem I encountered numerous times in 19 years as a sheriff’s deputy.

Now, more affordable plans will be available. Unlimited catastrophic coverage – a regularly discussed pillar of the previous setup – will still be an available option through an insurer for those who want to keep it.

Increased protections against those looking to take advantage of the system through fraud and addressing higher bills from medical providers for car accident victims compared to other patients will also deliver savings. Stakeholders and legislators from both sides of the aisle sat down and accomplished this for the people of Michigan. It’s a sterling example of bipartisanship, hard work and the ability to listen to residents who were strong in their convictions and demanded results.

While putting the governor’s signature on an issue that had not been resolved in three decades was a massive accomplishment, there are many more demands out there to be heard. We must do more to fix our roads and educate future generations in our schools. We must continue our work to ensure those with mental health issues – including first responders and veterans – have proper care.

Then we’ll start hearing more stories about the successes of Michigan’s ongoing comeback, as we continue to forge a future that features a healthy economy, robust communities and strong families.

Rep. Mike Mueller, of Linden, is in his first term in the Michigan House serving residents in the 51st District. The wide-ranging, landmark reforms to Michigan’s no-fault car insurance system became Public Acts 21 and 22 of 2019 with the governor’s signature.