Letters to the editor June 15

Bike acorss America

Dear Editor,

At 2 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019, bicyclist Chris Register will be hosting a book signing at Kinetic Systems located at 60 S. Main St., Clarkston.

The book, “Conversations with Us” is how he bicycled across all 50 states and one of the towns he visited and very much enjoyed was Ortonville.

Chris came through here during the summer of 2015 and was invited to stay the night with us, David and Sharon Van Dis of Ortonville.

Come and support this bicycle enthusiast, his love of America and in this book the Great Lakes States and his bicycle travels.

Sharon Van Dis