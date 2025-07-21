Letters to the Editor June 19, 2025

Time for Transparency in Brandon Township

In response to, ‘Township OKs new wage schedule,’ The Citizen newspaper, July 12, 2025, page 1.

Soon after taking office, elected (Brandon Township) officials, including the supervisor, clerk, and treasurer might receive substantial mid-term salary increases, with pay jumping nearly $20,000 over four years. These officials campaigned knowing the compensation. Mid-term raises betray voter trust and compromise fair elections.

This kind of maneuver wouldn’t fly in Congress or Senate. The 27th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits lawmakers from receiving pay increases during their current term. Raises must only take effect after the next election. While local governments aren’t bound by this rule, the principle still matters, public servants should honor the commitment they made to taxpayers.

Many of these raises follow increased property assessments, creating surpluses that elected officials eagerly spend. Instead of showing restraint, they treat excess revenue like it’s theirs to distribute.

Thankfully, Michigan law, MCL 41.95 allows voters to challenge salary increases via referendum if a petition is filed within 30 days of the board’s vote.

It’s time to restore fairness and integrity in our township. The public office is about service, not self-enrichment.

Edward Darbyshire, Brandon Township