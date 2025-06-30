Letters to the Editor June 28, 2025

July 4th BBQ

The VFW Post 582 gave a $500.00 donation to the Edna Burton Senior Center to help the cost of the July 4th BBQ and Carnival games and prizes. The BBQ will be July 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The VFW is honored to help the community celebrate our country’s birthday. For more info, call the Senior Center 248-627-6447

Dennis Hoffman

VFW Post 582 Commander

Flying the flag

Our flagpole rope broke at the Old Mill Museum, and we’ve been unable to fly our flag.

Seth Clair of S&N Tree Service (a local Ortonville company) heard about it, and contacted us to see if he could help. He brought his boom truck to the museum and restrung our flag for us (pictures attached). Just in time for the Independence Day holiday and the Miracle Box packing party we’re hosting on July 5!

We are humbled that someone in our community is willing to help make the Museum a better place.

Alan Allgaier

President, Ortonville Community Historical Society and Old Mill Museum

Thank you

The Village of Ortonville along with the community thank Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road, for their donation of the beautiful plants in the street planters through the downtown area this season. They brighten up the downtown area, and the continued support of Wojo’s Greenhouse is greatly appreciated.

Bob Hauxwell

Ortonville DPW