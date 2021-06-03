Letters to the Editor June 5, 2021

Recycling rules

Dear Editor,

I wrote several weeks ago about a couple things that would make our community better. But apparently, some people just don’t mind not following some simple rules with regards to paper recycling.

Please see the attached pictures. These recycle containers are in the Harvey Swanson school parking lot. I don’t want to be a real nag about this, but really?? Someone out there can’t use their own trash pick up for their lawn trash and they have to drop it off at the school to take care of?? And the cardboard? Clearly the sign says no cardboard. And the TV?? It doesn’t even come close to the category of clothes/shoes OR paper. I know it is hard to get rid of TV’s, but should it now fall upon the school to get rid of it for you?? Wow- just Wow. Very inconsiderate. Kathleen Russell

Memorial Day Stench!

Dear Editor,

On Memorial Day, my wife and I decided it would be fun to walk 9 holes of golf at the local golf course. We left the house around two o’clock in the afternoon and since it was a beautiful day with a light breeze, we left most of our windows open. Based on past experience, we knew we were taking a chance …

Sure enough, as soon as we arrived home and got out of the car, we could smell the stench of rancid smoke. When we entered the house, it smelled like an ashtray. Sadly to say, we weren’t surprised, but resigned to the fact that once again, someone in town had decided it was a “good time to burn.” I decided that it was time to call the Fire Department and make my first complaint of the season. I just wanted a fireman to come out and actually enter the house to see if my complaint was valid. When he arrived, I had him walk upstairs with me and indeed, he did confirm that it was noticeably smoky up there and it was a problem.

This uncontrolled and unpredictable burning in our town has been an ongoing complaint of mine for the last thirty five years that I’ve lived here. When I ran for Village Council two-and-a-half years ago, I campaigned on one issue – to stop this out of control burning insanity! Unfortunately, I’ve failed to make any progress on this endeavor, but I promise those of you who voted for me that I will make this my most important issue during my remaining time on Council.

I will soon be 72 years old and I have just recently come to the inevitable realization that I am no longer Middle Age, but have moved to the “Senior Circuit”. I have earned my right to breathe clean air and so have our citizens that I have been formally appointed to represent from the Ortonville Historical Society, Friends of Amos, and the Senior Center!

PS. Later that Memorial Day evening when I was trying to get to sleep, I once again had to close all the windows due to the rancid air and yes, I did file my second burn complaint of the day to our local Fire Department!

Very Sincerely, Pat George

Village Council Trustee

Thanks

Dear Editor

To Woodside Bible Church members. Men, women, and children, thank you so much for your time and the hard work you did on my yard on May 22.

The yard was mowed and weedwhip was used by the men. My neglected flower beds, which were over grown with grass and weeds, were cleaned by the women. The children also assisted. Those flower beds required a lot of time and hard work, but they got the job done. I had snacks and a cooler of water and pop on the porch, after the job was finished, we sat on the porch and visited.

Now I have new friends and clean flower beds and a newly mowed lawn. I am so thankful. May God bless each one of you. Sylvia Runyon.