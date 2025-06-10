Letters to the Editor June 7, 2025

(In response to, “OC 4-H Sport Rocket Club launch,” The Citizen, May 10, page 11)

4-H Rocket Club

Thank you for featuring the Oakland County 4-H Rocket Club in the Ortonville Citizen. We had quite a few visitors come out to the launch after reading about it in the paper. And, we even received a generous donation of rocketry supplies from an area resident who read about the club in The Citizen. We are grateful to you for helping to extend the reach of our organization.

Jordan Schwarz

(In response to, “Welcome Summer,” The Citizen, May 24)

Welcome Summer

For 30 years, I’ve appreciated the Citizen Newspaper’s quality and community focus. Your recent local events and parks guide was exceptionally helpful and well-researched, leading to some fantastic new weekend plans. Thank you for your valuable service.

Sincerely,

Sharon Gibbons