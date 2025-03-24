Letters to the Editor, March 22, 2025

Thank you

On Monday, March 17th the Edna Burton Senior Center served 97 community members a St. Patty’s Day luncheon. I would just like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that attended and also a BIG THANK YOU to all of my volunteers and staff members. Without my volunteers and staff, this luncheon would not have happened. I can’t express my appreciation enough. These volunteers don’t get paid for helping – they do it out of the goodness of their hearts. So, once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that helped make this luncheon a success. I hope to see everyone on April 21st when we have our after Easter luncheon of Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert, and beverage.

Faye Bindig

Edna Burton Senior Center

Coordinator

Remember Vietnam

On March 29, remember the Vietnam veteran. Starting in February 1961 to May 1975, over 3.4 million Americans served. Over 58,000 gave their lives, and almost 1,600 servicemen still remained unaccounted for.

This day is set aside for America to honor and recognize those brave veterans of hat war. We must remember those that are still unaccounted for.

Duane Getzmeyer

Brandon Township