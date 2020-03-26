Letters to the Editor March 28

Census 2020

Dear Editor,

I encourage every household to participate in the 2020 Census.

Most of us should have received information via the United States Post Office. You can respond to the Census online.

The Census provides data that supports senior resources, infrastructure (highways and bridges to name a few), children (which includes education, school lunches and foster care to name a few), and much more including drawing boundaries for state and local legislative districts and school districts along with determining the number of seats the state gets for Congress.

Michigan would lose $1,800.00 a year per person of federal funding supporting programs that use data from the Census.

Please join me and participate by completing the 2020 U.S. Census. Be Counted!

Paulette Johnson, Atlas Township

Civic Duty

Dear Editor,

An invitation to respond to the 2020 census has been mailed. Residents will be able to respond online, by phone or by mail. It is everyone’s civic duty to respond. Responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure, and protected by federal law. The census will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything related to political parties. The census is used to determine the amount of federal funds that will come back to our community to support clinics, schools, roads, public services and hundreds of other critical services and programs that make a difference in our lives every day. It is used to redraw legislative districts and to determine the number of seats our state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. For more information visit www.2020census.gov.

Kathy Thurman,

Brandon Township Supervisor

Ortonville stands strong

In the midst of yet another adversity, Ortonville stands strong. With the unprecedented ever changing COVID-19 outbreak, our community shines with grace, compassion, support and unity. Discussions overheard from community members checking on neighbors who self quarantine for safety, sharing groceries or toiletries with each other, social media posts offering to run errands or pick up school meals for one another, and the list goes on. Endless examples of caring for one another at all times instills pride in our community. I am proud to live and work in this atmosphere!

Continue to support our local businesses in any way possible, as they are ready to serve you, with creative ways to follow Executive directives. The Village offices have made the difficult decision to close doors to the general public at this time. Please feel welcome to call, email, or place items in the drop box at the office door. We want to do our best to protect the health and safety of our residents. All Town Hall events, Village, Planning Commission, DDA, and Friends of AMOS meetings have been cancelled through March. As always, Ortonville stands strong!

Tonja Brice

Village President