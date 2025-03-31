Letters to the Editor March 29, 2025

Transportation legislation
There is important Transportation legislation (9 House Bills) that has passed the House and headed to the Senate. It currently costs $1 million to pave 1-mile of road and this legislation could directly help the Village of Ortonville with much needed funds to fix our roads. Please reach out to your representative Joshschriver@house.mi.gov and Committee Chair Patoutman@house.mi.gov to support this legislation. HB’s 4230, 4180, 4181, 4182, 4183, 4184, 4185, 4186 and 4187.
Melanie Nivelt
Village of Ortonville Trustee
Planning Commissioner

