Letters to the Editor March 5, 2022

A cold tale

Dear Editor,

My name is Aria and I am a 5-year -old German Shepherd and I just wanted to reach out and say thank you to the Brandon Fire Department for saving my life.

You see, on Feb. 23, I was going about my typical routine galavanting in my backyard, when suddenly I caught something out of the corner of my eye and my natural prey instinct kicked in and I chased. You see when this happens, I only see one thing, and that’s what I’m chasing.

Well suddenly I found myself falling through the ice on a not so frozen pond. Luckily I was able to keep my head above water and clung to the edge of the ice. As my body was submerged in the icy water, I barked and barked for my mom. I was petrified.

Finally, after about 15 minutes mom found me but couldn’t rescue me. Thankfully, she called 911 and the brave men of the Brandon Fire Department swiftly arrived, jumped into the frigid water and saved me.

To them I owe my life. My mom was very mad at me, I am still currently grounded. She was mad not only because I ran away but that I tied up the local fire department with my shenanigans.

I promise this won’t happen ever again, I learned a very valuable lesson. Brandon Fire Department I love you!! Sincerely, Aria Schlaire

(In response to, ‘A cold tale’)

Stay dry Aria

Dear Editor,

Brandon Fire responded to the report of a dog through the ice on Oakwood Road and found Aria to be very happy to see her rescuers! We are glad that your mom called us to get you out versus her trying to save you. You must remember Aria; you are much heavier than that rascally squirrel. Our crews would like to say thanks for lunch. Stay dry Aria, Paws for life!?!Brandon Fire Chief, David Kwapis