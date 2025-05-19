Letters to the Editor May 17, 2025

Poppies

I would like to thank the Ortonville community and surrounding area for their generous donations. During the three days of taking donations we raised over $5,000 to support our 16 community programs and charities. Thank you to Bueche’s, Chase Bank, and Wojo’s for allowing the VFW to take donations there. I would like to give a special thanks to Mickaelann Neadow and Allison Reis for their $400 donation. It was Mickaelann’s birthday gift to the VFW. For information on joining, contact Dennis at 248-627-1065 thank you.

Dennis Hoffman

VFW Post 582 Commander

Stamp Out Hunger

Thank you Ortonville Post Office and community for the amazing outpouring of non perishable donations to OCEF on Stamp Out Hunger Day, Saturday May 10. In total, 17 huge mail baskets were filled with food for the pantry in ONE day!! We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our mail carriers to organize this event, and the incredible response from the community! Also a big shoutout to the Harrisons of Alpine Roofing for the use of their truck to help bring all the donations to the pantry!!

Robin Loughlin

OCEF Vice Chair