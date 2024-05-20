Letters to the Editor May 18, 2024

Thank you Wojos

The Village of Ortonville along with the community thank Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road, for their donation of the beautiful plants in the street planters through the downtown area this season. They brighten up the downtown area, and the continued support of Wojo’s Greenhouse is greatly appreciated.

Bob Hauxwell

Ortonville DPW

Stamp Out Hunger

THANK YOU Ortonville Post Office and Ortonville Community for making the Stamp Out Hunger food drive collection a huge success!! A total of 3 truck loads of non perishable food items were collected for OCEF!! We appreciate the generous donations and all of the volunteers who coordinated this effort! Also a big shout out to Papa Bellas for supplying lunch for the volunteers and to Alpine Roofing for collecting and transporting all of the food to the OCEF Food Pantry! We are blessed to live in a very generous community!

OCEF Board

Poppy Sales

VFW Post 582 Ortonville wants to thank everyone for the generous donations for a poppy this year we raised $5217.00 over the three days and will help fund the veteran relief fund, post projects in the community, and the 12 charities and scholarships. Thank you to Bueche’s, Wojo’s, and Chase Bank for allowing VFW members to take donations at their business for info call Dennis at 248-627-1065.

Dennis Hoffman

VFW Post 582 Commander