Letters to the Editor May 24, 2025

Thank you

The Village of Ortonville along with the community thank Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road, for their donation of the beautiful mums in the street planters through the downtown area this season. They brighten up the downtown area, and the continued support of Wojo’s Greenhouse is greatly appreciated.

Bob Hauxwell

Ortonville DPW

White Cane Sale

On May 3 & 4, the Ortonville Lions Club hosted their annual White Cane Sale at Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road. Thank you to all the community that made this year a success. Proceeds from the sale will support Leader Dogs for the Blind along with other local projects.

The Ortonville Lions Club